Milam County — Bitmain Technologies Ltd is investing more than $500 Million in Milam County, Texas with its new blockchain data center, or "Bitcoin farm". The center could go live as early as January. Residents don't have to know how the center works, or what Bitcoin is, to appreciate the lift it gives to the county tax base. For those who would like to know, however, read on!

What is Bitcoin?

Bitcoin is an electronic currency that lets transactions happen quickly, over the Internet. It is not regulated by any government or organization. Proponents of Bitcoin claim it is almost impossible to hack because all Bitcoin transactions are decrypted and confirmed independently on multiple computers across a large network. The currency is like the dollar in that it is a medium of exchange without any intrinsic value.

What is a bitcoin farm?

Bitcoin rewards people who use their computers to help facilitate transactions with new bitcoins. Because this requires a great deal of processing power, a normal desktop is no longer sufficient to handle the transactions. Companies, or groups of individuals, can bring together many powerful computers, or servers, in one place in order to decrypt these transactions and "mine" or "farm" Bitcoins as long as there is enough electricity available.

Why did Bitmain Technologies choose Rockdale?

Rockdale had a large aluminum plant nearby, owned by Alcoa, that shut down. Municipal Development District Executive Kara Clore said the plant produced molten aluminum and was outfitted to bring in a great deal of electricity. This, combined with the large amount of space available, provided a good incentive for the company to establish a center at that site. She also said the low cost of electricity in Texas was another factor.

"Infrastructure that's in place saves them a lot of money and time getting power there," Clore said. "The rooms are designed very similarly to Bitmain's facilities that are in place in Beijing."

Did the company get incentives from Milam County?

Yes, the company got an 80% property tax break on the value they add to their leased property for five years. After five years, that rate drops to 50% and start to phase out in another five years.

How will the Bitcoin Farm benefit the local area?

Even with the tax break, Clore said the the Bitcoin Farm will double the tax base for local school districts by 2020. Clore said Rockdale is planing to create a training center where people can get the certifications they need to work on the servers at the Bitcoin farm.

Will the plant hire local people?

The plant will hire around 400 people and most will need a college education or an A+ Certification for computer technicians. Clore said there are local people in Central Texas that have these skills, but many will be hired from Austin and the surrounding areas. Local people will not be able to train in time for the first wave of hiring. Regardless, Clore said the jobs will pay around $41,000 a year, and some of that money will stay in the local economy.

Keep an eye out for Bitmain's job listings here.

