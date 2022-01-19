Four people are without a home after a fire Tuesday

The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the 700 block of Beaver Trail, per officials.

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — A Harker Heights family of four is left without a home due to a fire that occurred Tuesday evening, according to fire officials.

Harker Heights firefighters say when they arrived to the scene the fire had vented through the roof of the single story home.

There were no injuries reported.

Fire officials said it took them about 15 minutes to put out the blaze.