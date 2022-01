Baby Margarita was born around 1:49 a.m. at AdventHealth to Martha Carranza, according to hospital officials.

KILLEEN, Texas — A Killeen hospital welcomed their first baby of 2022 early New Years Day, according to AdventHealth.

Baby Margarita was born around 1:49 a.m.at AdventHealth to Martha Carranza, according to hospital officials.

Baby Margarita weighed six pounds and 16 ounces.