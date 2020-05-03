BELTON, Texas — It has been a whirlwind since Dr. Matthew Smith was named the new superintendent at Belton ISD. He said he was looking for a school district and a place that he could call home and a place he could bring his family to.

"It all kind of came together at the same time," Smith said.

Smith started the job on Feb. 24 and he said it is important for his role to get multiple perspectives.

"One of the things that I really want to do right off the bat is to make sure that I'm visible and listening to people," Smith said. "I feel like I have a lot to learn about Belton ISD and I feel like our teachers and our administrators can give us a lot of that information."

Plans within the district were put into place by Dr. Susan Kincannon before she left for her new role at Waco ISD. Smith said the interim superintendent was able to keep some of those going, making it an easy transition for Smith.

In 2019 Belton ISD received a B rating from the Texas Education Administration. Smith said he recognizes and respects the TEA ratings, but he believes a school district is far more than a letter grade.

"My job is to make sure that we are continuing to improve in each and every school, in each and every classroom, for each and every student," Smith said. "If we continue to do those things I know the ratings will come along with that."

When asked about a vision for the district, Smith said it comes from both him and the Board of Trustees.

"I think it's our job to create extraordinary learning experiences for each and every student, that means we all have these opportunities to engage in something that inspires us to learn more," Smith said.

