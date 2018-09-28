19 people were arrested last week for their alleged roles in a meth distribution operation in Waco. The bust served as just one example of a growing problem in Central Texas and across the country.

Central Texas falls in the San Antonio District of the Drug Enforcement Agency. The district has offices in San Antonio, Austin and Waco.

Dante Sorianello, the assistant special agent in charge of the San Antonio district, said drug use and drug dealing has been a problem in the area.

"As long as drugs are abused-- whatever they may be, prescription pills, meth, cocaine-- people are going to go to that market to make money," Sorianello said.

Sorianello said the DEA looks to disrupt that market by taking down major providers and traffickers, not individuals with addictions.

Beyond major drug busts, the agency takes investigations to college campuses across the country.

"A lot of Adderall that's floating around on these campuses is counterfeit," Sorianello said. "So you don't know what is in those pills."

One especially dangerous substance that can be found in these counterfeit pills is Fentanyl, an opioid that can be deadly even in very small amounts, but Sorianello said the dealers do not care about the risks to clients.

"If someone dies they don't care as long as they are getting their money back," Sorianello said.

Darryl Shaw, who oversees the Word of Life Substance Abuse Center in Killeen said people who struggle with addiction often have deeper issues that drive them to substance abuse.

Shaw said often the drug activity he sees can be linked to poverty, criminal activity and mental health issues.

"We help with corrective thinking," Shaw said. "We help them to create discipline and boundaries and then we also help them to see their worth."

