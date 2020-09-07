'A Mental Health Minute' videos address important topics

Each video has information about different topics, such as wellness, self care, how to talk your kids, as well as depression and suicide.

Mental health is a topic that has been widely talked about since the start of the pandemic as more people are dealing with the negative effects of COVID-19.



During the Coronavirus outbreak, the underlying effects like anxiety, depression, and stress have become more common among people. That's why Central Counties Services, a center for people with mental illness creates weekly videos as a form of outreach, called 'A Mental Health Minute.'

"We saw what is something that our families most pertinently need right now. what is going on in our community right now that we need to get to them for our crew that can't get to us," Kristen Zajicek said, a licensed behavioral analyst with the center.



In each video they have licensed staff and clinicians sharing information about different topics, such as wellness, self care, how to talk your kids, and more serious issues like depression and suicide.



They also share resources like the Texas COVID-19 Mental Health Support Line (833) 986-1919 and the Texans Recovering Together program, which are both free.

"There is no shame in asking for help and we need help also," Zajicek said. "Everybody during this time needs help and we are here with you going through the very same things that you're going through at home so now is the time, now is the time to reach out and ask for help."



The mental health minute videos come out every week on the Central Counties Services wesbite, YouTube, and Facebook.

