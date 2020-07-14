"A message all of us need to hear" | Joanna Gaines to release children's book later this year

Gaines's new book will hit store shelves just in time for Christmas in November.

WACO, Texas — Joanna Gaines, who has published numerous books, will see her first Children's book, 'The World Needs Who You Were Made To Be,' published later this year just in time for Christmas.

"I’ve been a mom for fifteen years now, which means I’ve read my fair share of children’s books," Gaines said in a blog post detailing the inspiration behind the book. "In the last couple of years spent reading to my youngest son, Crew, I’ve been struck by the way that books written for children are able to simplify a message that adults have somehow made so complex."

The book is about a group of kids building their hot air balloons for a big adventure, each of them bringing something different and unique to the project as they work to fill the sky with beautiful colors. The ultimate goal behind the book for Gaines was to deliver a message that everyone needs to hear.

"No matter who you are, or where you are from, or how old you are, or what you look like, or who you love, or what the color of your skin is, or what you believe in—the world needs you." Gaines wrote. "It needs your abilities and your talents, your quirks and your curiosities, your unique thoughts and your beautiful mind. It needs you just the way you are."

The book, due out November 10, was inspired by her kids, she said, saying that her greatest joy has been watching them grow and change through the years, becoming who they are today, all five of them, she admitted, so different in their own unique way.

"And I’m carrying that same hope for the rest of the world—for me and for you and for your kids," Gaines said, speaking to other parents. "I hope that we can throw out any standards that say you should be this way or that way and hold tight to only the standards that require us to take care of each other and be kind to one another, as well as ourselves."

The book, Gaines hopes, will become a reminder to everyone who reads it, that the world needs all of us every single day.

"It’s a declaration for seeing and celebrating the differences in one another. It’s a proclamation for loving the person next to you for who they are as well as loving yourself for who you are. And it’s a reminder that the world needs both you and me," she said.

The book is available for pre-order now and costs $19.99.