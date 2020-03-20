TEMPLE, Texas — Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott has been in constant contact with district staff, parents and students about how the current pandemic is impacting the district.

But in his latest message, sporting his own varsity jacket, Ott addressed the Temple High School Class of 2020.

"As seniors, you're the student leaders of Temple ISD. You're the top of the ladder, and the closest to the next rite of passage - heading off to pursue your dream, manage your new independence and become part of society," Ott began with.

In a YouTube video he took the time to explain how the district is handling some things that matter most to seniors: Grade point averages, prom, UIL competitions, graduation, senior events and more.

Here's the full message: