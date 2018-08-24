BRUCEVILLE-EDDY, TX — In Texas high school football stadiums, it's not uncommon to find signs noting a school's playoff appearances and championships. This isn't the case for Eagle Stadium at Bruceville-Eddy High School.

Looking around, one won't find any such sign.

Head Coach J.B. Chaney is entering his fifth season with the Eagles and said he hopes this will be changing in the coming years.

"We want to start a new tradition of making it to the playoffs instead of the old tradition of not making it," Chaney said.

It's a feat Chaney has had to work on since he first started at Bruceville-Eddy. When he first started at the high school as offensive coordinator the Eagles had not seen a winning season since 1997-- their last playoff appearance came 12 years earlier in 1985.

That changed last season when the Eagles finished third in their district and had their first playoff run in 32 years.

To end the drought, Chaney used a formula based coaching with positive reinforcement.

"The formula's not hard," Chaney said. "It's 'I've got to be better tomorrow than I was today.' We've got to continue to build."

It's that same formula Chaney said he hopes will build a tradition of winning for the Eagles.

