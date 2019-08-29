TEMPLE, Texas — Back in March, 6 News first introduced you to Lupe Cerecerez when he was facing end-stage renal disease.
Cerecerez started searching for a living kidney donor, hanging a sign on his truck to spread the word.
After failed results and tests from possible donors, Cerecerez finally got a call.
"1:30 in the morning on Sunday the 18th," Cerecerez said. "I recieved a phone call and the lady was like 'How soon can you get to San Antonio?'"
But the donation did not come from a living donor. It was from someone who died when they were younger than 25 years old.
"I had a little bit of mixed emotions," Cerecerez said."Grateful for the gift, and I'm grateful to the family."
He is recovering and waiting for the scars to heal.
"I'm feeling good. I feel that I have a little bit more energy, than I did before," Cerecerez said.
But, despite having found a new kidney Cerecerz plans to keep his sign up on his truck. Hopefully, to find a donor for someone else.
To find out if you're a match for someone, or if you want to donate, contact the Living Kidney Donor Hotline at 1-844-746-3338 or 210-575-4483.
