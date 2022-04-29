x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

TX Governor Abbott to host Governor Prayer Breakfast in Round Rock

The governor will be in Round Rock for National Day of Prayer.

More Videos

AUSTIN, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott will be in Round Rock next Monday for the Governor's Prayer Breakfast.

The breakfast will be held in honor of National Day of Prayer which will also be on May 2. The breakfast will be held at the Kalahari Resort Convention Center in the Kalahari Ballroom.

Located at 3001 Kalahari Boulevard, the event will begin at 6 a.m. followed by remarks from the Governor at 6:50 a.m. 

Last month Round Rock faced its own devastation after a tornado left many without homes or businesses. That was the last time the governor was in the Round Rock area.

RELATED: Round Rock mother who lost toddler in distracted driving crash joins TxDOT campaign

RELATED: Copperas Cove to participate in National Day of Prayer