TX Governor Abbott to host Governor Prayer Breakfast in Round Rock

The governor will be in Round Rock for National Day of Prayer.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott will be in Round Rock next Monday for the Governor's Prayer Breakfast.

The breakfast will be held in honor of National Day of Prayer which will also be on May 2. The breakfast will be held at the Kalahari Resort Convention Center in the Kalahari Ballroom.

Located at 3001 Kalahari Boulevard, the event will begin at 6 a.m. followed by remarks from the Governor at 6:50 a.m.