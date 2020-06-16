AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott will speak at 1 p.m. Tuesday about the recent rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Texas has shattered a number of coronavirus records over the past two weeks. The latest one was set on Monday as the state marked the highest hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 since the pandemic began. It also marked the fourth straight day a new record was set.

Hospitalizations in Texas as of June 15 were at 2,326. The previous three days saw 2,166 on June 12, 2,242 on June 13 and 2,287 on June 14

The number of available beds was 14,993 as of June 15 and the available ICU beds was 1,675.

TX Dept. State Health Services

Gov. Abbott is expected to be joined by Dr. John Zerwas, the executive vice chancellor for health affairs for the University of Texas System. Dr. John Hellerstedt, the commissioner of the Texas Dept. of State Health Services, is also expected to join the governor.

May 27 was the last time Gov. Abbott held a news conference to discuss COVID-19 impacts in Texas. During that news conference in Amarillo, Abbott touted the city “turned a corner” after coronavirus flare-up.

