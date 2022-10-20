Abbott's absence from Saturday's Trump rally is 'interesting,' says Whitely

The 'Inside Texas Politics' host said the governor passing on the event should tell you 'that something is going on there.'

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Former President Donald Trump's trip to South Texas will take place just ahead of the start to early voting, which begins on Monday.

While Trump's rally in Robstown is mostly aimed at firing up the Republican base, there is also another agenda at play.

He wants to remind them that during the March primaries, he endorsed 33 Republican candidates, all of whom went on to win.

Some of those same candidates will join Trump on Saturday.

Scheduled speakers for the gathering include Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who were both endorsed by Trump and are facing competitive challenges.

For Patrick, it's a rematch with democrat Mike Collier, and although a slew of state Republican leaders are endorsing Collier, the polls suggest that this still Patrick's race to lose.

As for Paxton, he survived a primary runoff with land commissioner George P. Bush, and now faces democrat Rochelle Garza, a Brownsville attorney. Their race is the most competitive statewide, with Paxton still having an edge.

One name you will not see here this weekend is Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who is running for his third term against challenger Beto O’Rourke. The governor says he will be in Florida on a pre-planned fundraising trip.

"It’s really interesting that Governor Abbott’s not going to be there with just a couple of weeks left before the election," said political analyst and host of ‘Inside Texas Politics’ Jason Whitely. "That should tell you that something is going on there. Patrick and Paxton -- they really need to be there to fire up their base. Why Abbott’s not there? The campaign strategy behind that is a little less clear.”

One other speaker of note at Saturday’s rally is congressman Michael Cloud. He is hoping to hold on to the 27th Congressional District and hold off his opponent Maclovio Perez Jr.

Keep in mind that Democrats have not won a statewide election since 1994.

Rally doors open at 2 p.m. and speakers take the stage at 4 p.m.

If you want to attend the event, you must register and have a ticket. You can do both on Donald Trump’s website.

