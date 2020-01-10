Absentee ballot confusion | Why you’re still receiving applications after voting

Central Texas election officials are still getting calls from confused voters after those voters received additional absentee ballot applications in the mail

WACO, Texas — Central Texas election officials are still getting calls from confused voters after those voters received additional absentee ballot applications in the mail. Bell County Elections Administrator Matthew Dutton told 6 News some people have even gotten ballot applications after they sent their ballot in. He said there are two things voters should know.

If you have received another ballot application, it does not mean something went wrong with your ballot. Other organizations besides county election offices send out ballot applications to try to help voters, but you should not fill out more than one.

McLennan County Election Administrator Kathy E. Van Wolfe said staff have gotten calls from confused voters on the issue. It’s one more thing that ties up the lines as still other voters still call to register at the last minute.

Dutton said political parties and other voter advocacy groups often send ballot applications out themselves. Those applications will look slightly different than the ones the county uses, which only adds to the confusion.

Dutton said that if voters send in multiple applications=, it will mean more work for the office as they verify who they’ve already sent a ballot. If a voter has already filled out one application, he asks them to call before sending out anything else.

Dutton also encouraged anyone who still needs to register to vote to either bring their paperwork to the officer in person or have their post office postmark it by October 5.