An Academy Middle School eighth grader injured in an ATV accident tragically passed away Tuesday night at McLane Children's Hospital, according to a friend of the family, Amy Chase.

Aiden Martin was riding the ATV September 14 at a friend's house when it somehow flipped and landed on top of him. Martin was taken to McLane Children's Hospital where he was in a coma.

Chase posted, with the family's permission, about Martin's death on a Facebook page she started to help raise money to cover the family's medical expenses.

Chase organized a benefit for the family on October 7 at the Venue at Lilly Pond. She told Channel 6 Wednesday morning the benefit will go on as planned. Several local restaurants, including Chili's, Freddy's, Casa Ole and Temple and the Subway and the Subway in Academy also agreed to take part in fundraisers.

Chase asked in her Facebook post for people to respect the family's privacy.

© 2018 KCEN