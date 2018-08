Police were asking drivers to avoid a portion of Bagby Avenue Friday morning after a car hit and knocked over a power poll. The stretch of Bagby between Kendrick Park and New Road was closed while the issue was resolved. Power to the immediate area was disrupted.

Repair crews were expected to take several hours to fix the problem. The driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Courtesy: Waco Police Department

