TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department responded to call early Saturday morning at 4:15 a.m. about an accident in the 5600 block of southwest HK Dodgen Loop.

The police confirmed that 53-year-old Quinton Raeford was traveling in the wrong direction when he collided with the oncoming traffic.

Raeford was pronounced dead on the scene.

Two other individuals involved in this accident was taken to Baylor Scott and White Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.

The scene has been cleared and traffic has returned to normal.