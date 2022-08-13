Soldier dies on road after hit and run crash

Temple police have identified 23-year-old Jesse Robert Cruz as the motorcyclist.

KILLEEN, Texas — A motorcyclist died from his injuries after being involved in a hit and run Saturday, according to the Killeen Police Department.

Officers arrived to the area of Mohawk Drive and S. Clear Creek Road around 12:40 a.m. in response to a motorcycle crash. Jesse Robert Cruz, 23, was found unconscious laying in the road, according to police.

An investigation revealed that the motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Clear Creek Road when he lost control of his motorcycle, according to reports.

As a result, Cruz crashed into a grassy median causing him to be ejected from the cycle and land on the inside lane of Clear Creek road. A separate unknown vehicle traveling on Clear Creek Road, struck Cruz and continued to drive northbound, according to reports.

Cruz, an active duty soldier, was wearing a helmet, according to police.

If anyone has any information contact the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-(TIPS) 8477.