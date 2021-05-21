Belton ISD to consider adjusting mask rules

This order left some school districts having to readjust their mask requirements; Belton ISD being one of those districts. BISD announced last week their intentions to continue requiring masks in side their facilities through the end of the 2020-2021 school year. But with the governor's executive order, BISD Board of Trustees called for a special meeting on Monday, May 24, to consider and take possible action on the administration’s recommendation to make mask wearing optional inside facilities starting Tuesday, May 25.