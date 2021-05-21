Belton ISD to consider adjusting mask rules

BELTON, Texas — Earlier this week, Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order that prohibited governmental entities in the state from requiring or mandating mask-wearing.
According to the governor's order, this includes counties, cities, school districts, public health authorities, or government officials.
This order left some school districts having to readjust their mask requirements; Belton ISD being one of those districts. BISD announced last week their intentions to continue requiring masks in side their facilities through the end of the 2020-2021 school year. But with the governor's executive order, BISD Board of Trustees called for a special meeting on Monday, May 24, to consider and take possible action on the administration’s recommendation to make mask wearing optional inside facilities starting Tuesday, May 25.
The special meeting is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. at the Pittenger Fine Arts Center, 400 N. Wall Street, and may be accessed via livestream on the Belton ISD Board of Trustees YouTube Channel.
Here's a loot at what some school districts are saying right now:
- Killeen ISD has indicated that it does not plan to change its mask guidance at this time, but it will be discussed at the school board meeting on May 25.
- Temple ISD said its mask policy will remain in place through June 4. Starting June 5, masks will become optional to be in compliance with the order. However, the district said it continues to encourage unvaccinated adults to wear face coverings upon entering district facilities.
- Midway ISD indicated the school board will be discussing its mask policy at its May 18 school board meeting. They will discuss decisions concerning masks for summer activities, the next school year and provide clarity on mask guidance for now.
- Waco ISD said starting May 24, masks will be optional. Students, employees, staff and visitors are encouraged to wear a mask especially indoors if social distancing isn't possible. The school district's last day of classes is June 10.
- Troy ISD made masks optional for all students, staff and visitors starting May 18, following a vote by the school board to do so on May 17.