TEMPLE, Texas — 6 News is partnering with Temple Animal Services and the Greater Temple-Belton Foundation for Animal Care for the annual Clear the Shelters event on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The event will be held at Temple Animal Services located at 620 Mama Dog Circle.

The shelter will offer free pet adoptions to those who go through the proper adoption process. Temple Police Department’s Community Oriented Police Services Unit will also be on-site with their snow cone trailer.

Clear the Shelters is a national annual event where thousands of shelters partner with their local NBC and Telemundo stations to offer low or waived adoption fees to help families and individuals adopt a pet. Clear the Shelters has generated more than 256,000 pet adoptions... and counting.

Pets stories on KCENTV.com:

'I love you for all of time': Woman sends warning when dog dies after swimming in Lady Bird Lake

Don't give your dog pig ear pet treats due to salmonella, FDA and CDC warn

Dog owners beware: Popular sweetener may be deadly, FDA warns

This dog's pads burned off while on walk in summer heat