KILLEEN, Texas — Toyota of Killeen is set to hand out pizza and brownies to more than 750 healthcare workers and employees at AdventHealth Central Texas in Killeen May 28.

"We are so happy that we are able to give back to our frontline heroes who have sacrificed in order to care for others during the COVID-19 pandemic," Paula Lohse, dealer principal at Toyota of Killeen, said. "The work they do is so important and we wanted to say 'Thank you' for taking care of our community and for the sacrifices they are making."

