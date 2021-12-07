AdventHealth in Lampasas offering free COVID-19 vaccinations

Vaccinations are available by appointment only and can by made by calling 512-556-3621 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

LAMPASAS, Texas — AdventHealth Rural Health Clinic is now providing the Lampasas community with free COVID-19 vaccines.

The clinic said the free vaccinations include both doses. People 18 and over are eligible to receive the shot. An ID and proof of insurance are required to get the shot.

Vaccinations are available by appointment only and can by made by calling 512-556-3621 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Those receiving their second dose of the vaccine are asked to bring their vaccine card. The clinic will happen weekly as long as there are vaccine doses available.