A man whose body was found along the side of a road in rural Bell County had been shot to death in the back of a car that was later involved in a chase with Temple Police, according to an arrest affidavit.

Police charged Raymond McKinnon with the murder of Hasson Kareem Lindsey, Jr. last week. Lindsey had been reported missing on July 10. His body was found in a ditch on July 17, according to the affidavit.

Police said McKinnon was the passenger in a car that was pulled over on July 11 by Temple Police. As soon as the car stopped, police said McKinnon jumped out, yelled he had been shot and collapsed. He was taken to the hospital but left the next day. Police said surveillance photos from the hospital showed two people wheeling him out of the hospital with an intravenous bag still attached.

Police said the driver of the car, Frankie Boyd, III sped away from the scene. Police chased the car until it crashed a short time later. Police arrested Boyd and a second person, Duvalle Sommerville, after a short foot chase.

The arrest affidavit released Monday revealed Lindsey had been in that car not long before the chase. Boyd's girlfriend called police on July 16 to say Boyd wanted to speak with them, according to the affidavit. Boyd told police McKinnon had asked Boyd to drive him to get money sent by his family.

According to the arrest affidavit, McKinnon also asked Boyd to pick up Lindsey from an apartment complex. When Lindsey got in the car, police said McKinnon pointed a gun at Lindsey, told him to leave his stuff and get out of the car.

Boyd told police he heard McKinnon say something about "not pulling that." Then, according to the affidavit, Boyd heard gunshots. Once the shooting stopped, Boyd told police McKinnon had been shot and Lindsey wasn't moving in the back seat.

According to the affidavit, Bold told police McKinnon told him to drive to a rural area of Bell County, where Boyd said he and Sommerville removed the body and left it in a ditch along the side of the road.

McKinnon was arrested on July 18 in Comanche County on a murder charge. His bond was set at $1-million.

