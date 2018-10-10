TEMPLE, Texas — The handgun a Temple High School student was accused of bringing to school was loaded and had a laser attachment, according to an arrest affidavit.

Police arrested James Godfrey, 18, at the school on October 2. Police said Godfrey was seen with the gun in the school bathroom by another student.

Police found the gun in Godfrey's backpack with one round in the chamber and eight in the magazine, according to the affidavit. Two other students seen with Godfrey were searched but no weapons were found, according to the affidavit.

Godfrey told police the gun belonged to his grandmother and he brought it to school for protection, according to the affidavit.

Godfrey was charged with Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon. He was booked into the Bell County Jail with a bond of 150-thousand dollars.

© 2018 KCEN