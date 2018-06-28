A man arrested in the death of a Temple teen told police Tuesday the shooting was accidental, according to an affidavit.

Elijah Dushun Williams, 19, was taken into custody Sunday after his friend, 18-year-old Mikhail Jawan Ellis was shot and killed at a home in the 1500 block of East Calhoun in Temple.

In a voluntary written statement from the suspect, Williams said he was playing with a gun in the kitchen of the residence when it went off and shot his Ellis, according to the affidavit.

Om the affidavit, Williams told authorities he was pulling the trigger of the handgun and pulling the slide back and forth on the gun when the gun discharged – hitting Ellis in the abdomen.

Williams was charged with manslaughter.

He is in the Bell County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

© 2018 KCEN