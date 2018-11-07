Temple, Texas — Arrest affidavits Channel 6 obtained Wednesday laid out in detail the events that lead up to the arrest of two men involved in a car chase with Temple Police.

Frankie Boyd, 23, and Duvalle Sommerville, 24, of Killeen were arrested on July 11. Police said Boyd was speeding and when police pulled him over another man got out of the vehicle, said he was shot and then collapsed. Boyd then sped away, according to the affidavit, with Sommerville still in the car.

During the ensuing chase, police said Boyd ran two red lights before crashing at the intersection of Airport Road and Twin Oaks Dr.

Both men got out of the car and tried to run away. Police arrested Boyd without incident not far from the crash.

According to the affidavit, Sommerville was carrying a bag but dropped it while climbing a fence. Police arrested him a short time later after having to tase him. Police said two guns, a black Bersa .380 and a 9 MM black Glock 26, were in the bag and had blood on them.

Boyd was charged with evading arrest in a motor vehicle, while Sommerville was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to the affidavit, Sommerville has a prior conviction in Travis County for a robbery on July 8, 2016.

The victim, whose name was not released, left Baylor Scott & White Medical Center against medical advise on July 12. Anyone who knows the victim is encouraged to contact the hospital and Temple Police.

