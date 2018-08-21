Belton — For the first time since the new education accountability ratings became public, Belton ISD addressed its rating of "B" with the school board.

The district received an initial rating of "B" on the new A-F accountability system in the Texas Education Agency, a result of House Bill 22.

BISD's director of accountability, Vickie Dean, addressed the district on how they arrived on their score and what it means.

In addition, she addressed the future, stating she did not feel the district needed to make any major changes to address its rating and improve its score to the desired "A" rating.

"Using only one single point of data, when you look at 'How is Belton, overall,' you can't just use one single number from one single assessment," Dean told Channel 6 Monday night.

Dean did say some minor adjustments had been suggested in the district's improvement plan, which was approved by board vote Monday. However, a district spokesperson said the plan had been drafted prior to the public release of the Texas A-F accountability scores.

