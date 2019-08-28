WACO, Texas — Traffic is picking up at Cameron Park Zoo as tourism continues to build momentum across Waco.

Zoo staff said they would like every visitor to know more about their aging animals who are receiving some special attention.

Jenny the giraffe is the diva of Cameron Park Zoo. Jenny's longevity has far surpassed expectations. Giraffes have a median life expectancy of 19.4 years. Jenny's made it to 27.

Zookeepers said Jenny's long life can be credited to modern advances of veterinary medicine and geriatric care.

"We definitely take a little bit of extra care as they get older so they get more attention and things like that,” Cameron Park Zoo veterinarian James Kusmierczyk said. “As they get older you want to make sure they have the best quality of life and the best care."

Each aging animal at Cameron Park Zoo is special to staff and visitors.

They have special diets and often have specific physical therapy, enrichment, and medical care.

Babe is a 46-year-old white rhino who has made it well past her median life expectancy of 31.4 years. She has special temperature requirements, and some mobility issues.

Babe receives hydrating hay that is fluffed for her.

"She's just takes her time. You have to be a little patient with her at times. Of the rhinos we have, she is the matriarch,” Zusmierczyk said.

Balou, a 20-year-old black bear, needs help stretching each morning to get his joints moving because of his age.

Shamf,a a 20-year-old female lioness, was diagnosed with respiratory disease.

Staff said even though the animals are older, they want zoo goers to know they have a lot of personality.

"Age is just a number, and we still hope for them to have the best care," Kusmierczyk said.

Cameron Park Zoo said frequent quality of life assessments are performed by the veterinary and animal care staff, and each animal is evaluated individually.

