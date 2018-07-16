Attorneys representing a victim of the Coryell County Memorial Hospital explosion and the companies connected to the case reached an agreement Monday that will preserve all evidence at the site until a joint inspection can be done beginning July 25.

The agreement came almost two weeks after a judge issued a temporary restraining order filed by attorneys Jim Dunnam in Waco and Rob Ammons in Houston. They represent the family of Wilber Dimas, who died Sunday at Dell Seton Hospital in Austin.

The explosion occurred at a construction site next to the hospital. The restraining order was filed against Coryell County Memorial Hospital, Lochridge-Priest Inc., Adolfson & Peterson, a general contractor that subcontracted Lochridge-Priest to do electrical work, and Atmos Energy. It prevented them from doing any further work at the explosion site.

The agreement reached Monday, in essence, kept that order in place, but laid out in full detail what evidence could not be handled, including things like sprinklers, control panels, tools that may have been used by workers and any debris from the explosion.

The explosion site, according to the agreement, means those areas of the Coryell Memorial Hospital campus that were identified, fenced and secured by the State Fire Marshal's office on June 26, when the explosion occurred.

The joint inspection was scheduled to begin July 25 and last until July 29. It will be conducted by Cavalry Construction Inc. which has its headquarters in Houston.

Restraining Order Agreement by Jim Hice on Scribd

© 2018 KCEN