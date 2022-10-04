Cowboys Hall of Fame QB Troy Aikman's new beer hit shelves in Central Texas

Aikman released his Texas-only beer in Waco.

WACO, Texas — Troy Aikman has become the most famous bartender in Texas.

“Its making me young again, which is a good thing," he told 6 News.

The former Cowboys QB, Hall of Famer, and now ESPN broadcaster is hoping that a new generation will know him as a man who makes hops.

"At some point in the next few years, if people know me as the guy who makes Eight beer, that would be a huge success for me, that would mean we’re doing some great things, that would be exciting," Aikman said.

Aikman's new beer, Eight, is a light lager that is just 90 calories and 2.6 carbs. It's described as a beer that the nutrition-label readers will enjoy.

“What really what makes our beer different is we have no adjuncts or no fillers," Aikman said. "We don’t add any corn, rice, syrups, or sugars, 100 percent organic grains, anti-oxidant hops, with all that said, we didn’t sacrifice any flavors.”

The beer is now available on shelves at places like H-E-B, Buc-ee's and Brookshire Brothers, as well as select liquor stores. You can also enjoy a pint in Waco at Freight Icehouse and Yard Bar and the Backyard Bar Stage and Grill.

Aikman went out on a campaign tour that included a stop in Austin as a bartender. He said that he hopes he can come to Waco soon and that more stops are in the works.

"It'd be fun, it's been awesome. I really enjoy getting out in the public, it's been so long since I've really done anything like that."

The beer is only available in the state of Texas for now but Aikman says that he'd love to expand in the future if there is enough success."