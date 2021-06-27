Air Force Academy cadet identified as 1 of 2 victims in deadly plane crash

Duran was home in Texas on leave, the U.S. Air Force Academy said in a tweet.

CLEBURNE, Texas — A 20-year-old man who was killed in a plane crash Thursday in Johnson County has been identified. He was a U.S. Air Force Academy cadet 2nd class.

Nick Duran of Cleburne was one of two people who died in the crash Thursday night near CR1123, just west of Cleburne Regional Airport, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner.

The identity of the second victim has not been released.

According to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner, Duran was piloting the aircraft when it crashed.

Duran was home in Texas on leave, according to a statement from Supt. Lt. Gen. Clark. The U.S. Air Force Academy shared it in a tweet.

"The impact of losing Nick has been felt throughout our Academy," the academy tweeted. "He was our brother — a friend, teammate, and classmate — and will always be a part of USAFA. I am so proud of how our cadets have leaned on each other and honored Nick’s life."

"While words cannot lessen the loss felt by his family, we want to send our heartfelt condolences to Nick’s family and friends — you are in our thoughts and prayers," the academy said in a Facebook post.

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash. The cause of the crash has not been released.