BURNET, TEXAS — An airplane crashed at Burnet Municipal Airport July 21 while attempting takeoff from the runway.

The plane as well as some nearby grass caught fire, and the flames were extinguished by responding fire departments.

All 13 people on board survived and were able to exit the aircraft.

One occupant was airlifted to San Antonio Military Medical Center with "significant burn" injuries, according to the Burnet County Sheriff's Department. Seven others were transported to Seton Highland Lakes with minor injuries.

The Texas Department of Public Safety and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating.

