A man was partially ejected from his truck after hitting a median in the road and rolling the vehicle several times. It happened near the intersection of North Waco Drive and 29th just before 1:30 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Officers say alcohol and speed were contributing factors in the wreck.

The man, facing life-threatening injuries, was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Hospital. Investigators were on the scene for several hours afterwards.

© 2018 KCEN