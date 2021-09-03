SCAM ALERT: Harker Heights reports phone scam asking donations for police, firefighters

The Harker Heights Police and Fire Departments say they will not ask for money over the phone for any reason.

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — The City of Harker Heights is warning the public of a phone scam that's trying to collect money for fallen or seriously injured firefighters or police officers, the city announced Tuesday.

The city said the phone numbers tied to the scam vary, but one example is 856-832-2537.

The Harker Heights Police and Fire Departments say they will not ask for money over the phone for any reason.

If you believe you've received this scam phone call, contact police or firefighters to verify if there's a fundraiser in place. If it can't be verified, report the call to the police department at 253-953-5400.