All aboard for the Temple Model Train Show which will chug along this weekend at the Frank W. Mayborn Convention and Civic Center.

The event will feature a number of different operating layouts with trains weaving through tunnels, passing through various scenery, tooting their horns, and mesmerizing their audiences.

The event is held by the Central Texas Area Model Railroaders who hope the event will once again thrill kids and big kids alike.

For hobbyists the event will have all you can handle in terms of equipment.

For all information on the event, click here.

To see more of Jamie Kennedy's stories and behind the scenes footage follow him on Facebook here.

© 2018 KCEN