WACO, Texas — Officials gave the all-clear Wednesday after a major gas leak was reported in downtown Waco.

The natural gas leak was reported just before 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 Block of Austin Ave.

Authorities said around 10:30 p.m. that the situation was stable and there was no trace of gas in the air. As a safety precaution, the library next to where the leak was reported was evacuated and the streets remained closed but reopened Wednesday morning.

Battalion Chief Robert Beechner said the leak may have been caused by workers hitting a gas line while repairing a water problem.

© 2018 KCEN