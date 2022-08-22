Water restrictions for City of Bellmead now lifted

The city issued strict water restrictions since July 13 when a water well went down.

Example video title will go here for this video

BELLMEAD, Texas — All water restrictions for the City of Bellmead has been lifted Monday afternoon, according to a news release by the city.

The city issued strict water restrictions since July 13 when a water well went down. It impacted outside water uses, closed the Brame Park splash pad and put residents on a schedule when it came to suing major appliances to even washing their car.

"We appreciate the citizens working with us to conserve our water resources," the news release read. "The tremendous effort put forth by our community and city crew has allowed us to move out of a water restrictive stage."

Even so, the Brame Park splash pad will remain closed for the time being, the release said.