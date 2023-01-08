Bond denied for DUI suspect in crash that killed Charlotte bride

Jamie Komoroski, 25, is facing multiple charges including reckless homicide. On Tuesday, a judge denied bond for Komoroski.

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. — A South Carolina judge denied bond for the woman charged with driving drunk and killing a Charlotte bride on her wedding night in Folly Beach earlier this year. Tuesday's hearing was the second time Komoroski asked a judge for bond, according to WCBD.

Jamie Komoroski, 25, is facing multiple charges including reckless homicide. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Forensic Services Laboratory report, obtained by WCNC Charlotte, shows Komoroski had a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 0.261%.

It's illegal in South Carolina to operate a motor vehicle with a BAC of 0.08% or higher.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety (SCDPS) reports once BAC reaches 0.08%, a driver is three times more likely to have a collision than if the BAC were zero. That number goes up to 25 times greater with a BAC of 0.25%, according to SCDPS.

WCNC Charlotte requested a comment from Komoroski's attorney. She's represented by Kingston Coventry LLC, which provided this statement:

We cannot fathom what the families are going through and offer our deepest sympathies. We simply ask that there not be a rush to judgment. Our court system is founded upon principles of justice and mercy and that is where all facts will come to light.

Aric Hutchinson and Samantha Miller were leaving their wedding reception in Folly Beach on April 28 when their golf cart was hit by a suspected drunk driver.

Samantha Miller died from her injuries, while Aric Hutchinson suffered two broken legs, multiple broken bones in his face and brain injuries.

