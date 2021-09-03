Allison Dickson's Holiday Gift Drive donates $16,000 to Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center

Almost $16,000 was raised to donate to the medical center and students who applied for the Allison Dickson Scholarships at Southwestern University, Baylor Law School and Temple Independent School District.

The funds donated to the medical center will be used to purchase a game cart and gaming bundle for patients. Additional funds will be used by the Child Life Department to purchase distraction and therapeutic play tools including toys, books, medical therapy play tools, art supplies and more to assist specialists in providing a sense of normalcy during the child’s hospital stay, the hospital said.