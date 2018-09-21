EL CAMPO, Texas (AP) — AP - A South Texas company has recalled nearly 700 pounds (317.52 kilograms) of Buc-ee's teriyaki beef jerky after regulators say a consumer reporting finding hard metal in a product.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Friday announced Junior's Smokehouse Processing Plant in El Campo recalled about 690 pounds (312.98 kilograms) of ready-to-eat teriyaki beef jerky.

The 4-ounce (113.4-gram) items were produced Aug. 9 for Texas retailers. The plastic pouches say "Buc-ee's Hill Country brand teriyaki beef jerky, made in Texas from solid strips of beef, ready to eat."

The label says best by 8-9-2019, lot code 220-272 and "EST. 48213" inside the USDA inspection mark.

A customer on Monday reported finding metal in the beef jerky. USDA has no reports of anyone injured.

Consumers should discard the beef jerky or return it to the retailer.

Paris Jones contributed to this report.

