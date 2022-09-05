"Almost to a point to be back to good shape" | Officials ask Bell County cities to conserve water use in midst of boil water notice

The water advisory was issued because of a major leak on a 48 inch transmission line that runs through Fort Hood on Saturday. It was repaired the next morning.

BELTON, Texas — The Boil Water Advisory that was issued for several Bell County cities is expected to expire by noon Tuesday, according to Ricky Garrett, the general manager of the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1.

In a news conference Monday, Garrett said the cities included in the advisory were Belton, Nolanville, Harker Heights, Killeen, Copperas Cove and Fort Hood.

The water advisory was issued because of a major leak on a 48 inch transmission line that runs through Fort Hood on Saturday. It was repaired the next morning, Garrett said.

The break caused one of WCID1's largest water plant, Belton Water Plant, to have a lower water supply than it's normal 90 million gallons, Garrett said.

Before it could've restored to normal, a power outage occurred at the plant around 1:10 p.m. and wasn't restored until 4:30 p.m.

"So we were almost to a point to be back to good shape when we lost power at the Belton Water Plant," Garrett said.

A system-wide boil water notice was issued Sunday for residents in the cities the plant serves -- Belton, Nolanville, Harker Heights, Killeen, Copperas Cove -- as well as a request for these residents to conserve their water use until the Belton Water Plant's storage level is back to normal.

Below are nine ways to conserve water, according to the City of Nolanville.

Check your local city to see what they hope you'll do to conserve water:

Garrett said they are using the Stillhouse Water Plant to help make up the difference in water storage levels, but it's only 5%.

On average, water usage is usually 35 million gallons a day, but they are currently producing 47 million gallons. Garrett said their goal is to at least have a water production rate of 60 million gallons a day.

He said to help ramp up the flow to 60 million a day to meet customer demand, WCID1 is bringing another facility online Monday.