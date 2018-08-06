If you're familiar with Al's Barbeque in Temple, you may also know Bow legged Lou.



The restaurant’s sign spinner has been putting a smile on the face of Temple drivers with his smooth moves.

"he’s very active. Very happy. That's what causes attention right there," said one Temple driver.



Most drivers adore him.



"He’s always dancing. He's positive. He even came to my church and helped me sweep my floors, said a Temple driver."



Some even say he's an inspiration. Those close to him affectionately call him Bow legged Lou or Bo for short.



"Certainly, seems to be full of spirit and joyful. If that helps people go down there and eat barbeque then that's not bad."



Bo's job is to stand on the corner of 31st and M to get people in the mood for Al's Barbeque Barn.



The father of four, grandfather of 18, and dancing machine says as much as he inspires people, they do the same for him.



"Even when they blow their horns at me that’s what makes me feel good. Just a horn means so many words to me," said Bo.



This job has motivated him to get his life back on track.



"I had some struggles back in the day,” said Bo. I had some personal problems, but this right here just brings me up."



Bo's boss says his attitude and charisma is what makes him stand out.



“He brings more businesses in, more customers,” said Al’s Barbeque owner Jeff Martinec. “They're always talking about his dancing and how happy they make him. Everybody loves Bo. Bo is good for business.”



Good for business, and good for uplifting spirits.



"Everybody should smile and dance like him, they'll live longer," said a Temple driver.



Bo stands on the corner of 31st and M on Thursdays and Fridays from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

