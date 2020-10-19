Amazon facility coming to Waco

City officials said they were told the news from the Governor's Office.

WACO, Texas — Waco city officials said a new Amazon facility is on its way to town. The news was confirmed to them by the Office of the Governor.

Details about the facility are scarce at this time. There is no indication as to how big it will be, how many people it will employ or where in the city it will go.

City officials said more details will come when Governor Abbott comes to town later this week for an official announcement.

Waco City Manager Bradley Ford said in a statement, "I am aware of a land purchase by Amazon for a project in Waco. Waco representatives look forward to sharing additional information at an upcoming announcement."