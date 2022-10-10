Amazon to hire 150,000 new workers for the Holidays

500 of those seasonal employees will reportedly be hired at the Waco Distribution Center.

WACO, Texas — Amazon is reportedly planning to hire a staggering amount of seasonal workers for the holiday season this year.

The company has announced that it is hiring 150,000 new employees throughout the U.S. in a variety of roles. Full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions will reportedly be available, in roles from packing, sorting, shipping and more.

According to Amazon, workers can earn an average of $19 an hour depending on their position and their location. Positions will reportedly be available to employees of all backgrounds and levels of experience.

“We’re proud to offer a wide variety of roles for people of all backgrounds, with more than 150,000 roles available across the country. Whether someone is looking for some extra money for a few months or a long-term career, the holidays are a great time for people to join Amazon, and many of our seasonal employees return year-after-year or transition into full-time roles,” said John Felton, Amazon’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Operations. “Those who choose to stay with us will find a lot of opportunities to grow their careers, whether they take advantage of our free college tuition programs or seek out promotions across our network—this year alone, more than 20,000 front-line employees received promotions.”

Amazon reports that these seasonal jobs come a variety of benefits, including flexible hours, signing bonuses between $1,000 and $3,000 and the possibility of career advancement.

“Having started my Amazon career as a seasonal hourly employee, I can say from first-hand experience that even seasonal roles can be a springboard into a lifetime career with Amazon," said Bri Tye, regional director of operations in Texas. "Now I have the honor of serving as regional director of operations overseeing five of our largest fulfillment centers across Texas."

Texas is reportedly one of the states that will have the largest number of available positions, with sources saying that 500 jobs will be available at the Waco Distribution Center alone.