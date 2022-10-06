It's that time of year: Amazon is hiring 6,500 employees in North Texas

Amazon is offering signing bonuses of up $3,000, depending on location, and seasonal employees will have an opportunity to go full-time, the company said.

DALLAS — Amazon is planning to hire up to 6,500 employees in North Texas for the upcoming holiday season, the company announced Thursday.

The shipping giant is looking to fill a range of positions, including roles in packing and picking to sorting and shipping. Amazon employees earn, on average, $19 per hour.

And this year, Amazon is offering signing bonuses of up $3,000, depending on location, and seasonal employees will have an opportunity to go full-time, the company said.

All open positions in North Texas can be found on Amazon's jobs website. Applicants can search jobs by location.

The roles will include full-time and part-time hours, and some will be seasonal positions.

The hiring push is happening across the state and country. Amazon plans to hire more than 13,000 employees in Texas and 150,000 across the country.