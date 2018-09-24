The Bellmead Police Department is searching for Katelynn Marie Maldonado, white, female, 11 years old.

She is 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighs about 100 pounds with brown hair, hazel eyes and wearing a maroon hoodie with 'teenage dirtbags' in white on the front.

Police are looking for Brittani Ann Bolin. She is a white female, 16 years old and is 4 feet 10 inches tall, weighs about 156 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes and is in connection with the abduction.

The suspect is driving a tan, 2012, Kia Sorrento with TX license plate number of KXV4917. The suspect was last heard from in Bellmead, TX.

Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Bellmead Police Department at 254-799-0251.

