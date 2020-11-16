Beeville Police: Abducted 9-year-old found safe, woman arrested

Chief Robert Bridge with the Beeville Police Department tells 3News nine-year-old Jeremiah Thomas has been found safe.

BEEVILLE, Texas — UPDATE:

Chief Robert Bridge with the Beeville Police Department tells 3News nine-year-old Jeremiah Thomas has been found safe in Karnes County. 32-year-old Shannon Delilah Thomas has been arrested.

Here's what Happened:

The Beeville Police Department is hoping the public can help them find nine-year-old Jeremiah Thomas, who is believed to have been abducted on Sunday.

Jeremiah was last seen Sunday and is believed to be with 32-year-old Shannon Delilah Thomas. Authorities say she is driving a stolen green 2014 Chevrolet Sonic with Texas license plate #GCW5960.

Jeremiah is a black male who stands about 4'6" and weighs about 65 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Shannon stands about 5'4" and weighs 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.