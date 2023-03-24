Amber Alert cancelled for abducted 14-year-old girl in Robinson

According to the updated alert, the girl has been found.

ROBINSON, Texas — Texas DPS has updated an Amber Alert for a 14-year-old girl out of Robinson to say that she has been found on Friday, March 24 at about 4:03 p.m.

According to the alert, she was last seen wearing a low-cut black dress, white or gray leggings and dark blue Crocs with jewels.

The alert says she has blue eyes and is five-foot-three-inches tall, weighing approximately 95 pounds.

It is also noted in the alert that she has a tattoos that reads "5300 Brauswood" on the left side of her chest and a "Hello Kitty" one on her stomach.

According to the alert, authorities are looking for a silver sedan with "likely" Mexico plates reading GAC-513-C.