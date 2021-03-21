AMBER Alert issued for 16-year-old girl from Waco

Alejandra Diana Castro is described to be 5'5'', 140 lbs., black hair, brown eyes.

WACO, Texas — An AMBER Alert has been issued for 16-year-old Alejandra Diana Castro from Waco early Sunday morning.

Castro was last seen around 1:25 a.m. on S. 20th Street and Conner Avenue, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Castro is described to be 5'5'', 140 lbs., black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing glasses, a white crop top, blue jeans and an Ariat jacket with the Mexico Flag on the back.

If you have any information about Castro, call the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7500.

Stay with 6 News as this story develops.