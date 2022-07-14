POLICE: Mother of East Texas newborn at center of AMBER Alert to turn self in, surrender infant to authorities in Hunt County

Police say the baby was abducted by his non-custodial parents, Michelle Wolf and Ricky Williams.

COFFEE CITY, Texas — Officials says the mother of an East Texas newborn at the center of a statewide AMBER Alert is turning herself and handing the child over to Child Protective Services.

According to the Coffee City Police Department, they have been informed Michelle Wolf, the mother of the 10-day-old baby, is on her way to surrender to authorities in Hunt County and turn the infant over to CPS, who was recently awarded custody of the child after he tested positive for narcotics. The child is unharmed.

Police say Wolf and the child's father, Ricky Williams, abducted the child and were last seen at noon Monday, July 11, at the Smith County Courthouse, located at 100 N. Broadway Ave.

Williams has also been located and officials are in the process of taking him into custody.

Law enforcement tells CBS19, Williams has a criminal history, but didn't elaborate on previous charges or convictions. He had recently been released from the Smith County Jail.